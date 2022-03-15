Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Target Price at $7,594.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,594.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXGPF shares. Grupo Santander raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($91.52) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.03) to GBX 8,150 ($105.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NEXT stock remained flat at $$75.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

