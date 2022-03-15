Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 3,724.86

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,724.86 ($48.44).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.46) to GBX 3,750 ($48.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.54) to GBX 3,544 ($46.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

LON SDR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,084 ($40.10). 231,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,277.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,496.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,674 ($34.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($50.88). The stock has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.63), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($173,338.93).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

