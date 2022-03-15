Brokerages Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 376.67

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.90).

SDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.40) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 159 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.23.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($14,759.43). Also, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,002.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,403 shares of company stock worth $2,164,911 in the last 90 days.

About Superdry (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.