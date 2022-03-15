Brokers Set Expectations for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
