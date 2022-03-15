Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $41.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.88.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 4,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,165. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.