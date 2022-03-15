BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,085. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

