BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

BTCS stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. BTCS has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Get BTCS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.