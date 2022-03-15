BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

NYSE BWXT opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

