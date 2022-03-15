Cadence Bank NA Has $328,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

