Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 159,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 98,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.