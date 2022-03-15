Cadence Bank NA Sells 107 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

