Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 146,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,012 shares.The stock last traded at $141.28 and had previously closed at $139.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

