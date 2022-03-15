Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

