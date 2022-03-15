Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

Shares of CZR opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.