Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

Shares of CZR opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

