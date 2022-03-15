Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.99) on Monday. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Alison Green acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,684.01). Also, insider Jaswir Singh acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,513.65).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

