Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 736,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,527. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.