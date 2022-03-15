Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 736,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

