Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Target Price to GBX 670

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 845 ($10.99) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.85% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:APTD opened at GBX 302 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 302 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of £172.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.26.
