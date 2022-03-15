Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Target Price to GBX 670

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 845 ($10.99) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:APTD opened at GBX 302 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 302 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of £172.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

