Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

