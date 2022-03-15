Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$79.54.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total transaction of C$103,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,683 shares in the company, valued at C$1,230,325.92. Insiders sold 233,379 shares of company stock worth $14,677,624 over the last 90 days.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.