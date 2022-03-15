Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.08. 430,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,625. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.06.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.