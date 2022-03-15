Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.08. 430,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,625. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.06.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
