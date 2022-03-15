Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$187.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. Boenning Scattergood upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$228.73.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$180.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.13. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$168.80 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

