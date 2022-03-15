Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CU shares. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.42. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$32.45 and a one year high of C$37.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.