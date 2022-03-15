Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CU shares. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.42. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$32.45 and a one year high of C$37.07.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
