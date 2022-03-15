Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 215,625 Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Parabellum Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Parabellum Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

About Parabellum Acquisition

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

