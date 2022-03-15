Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GWII opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

