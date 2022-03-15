Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 141,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 446,469 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 253,896 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNL opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

