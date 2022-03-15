Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $3.74 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 683.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

