Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWIN stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

