Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWSS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.