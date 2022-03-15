Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 17,078 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.