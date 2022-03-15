Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter worth $11,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $9,045,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $8,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $7,237,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

