Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

