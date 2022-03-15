Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.61 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

