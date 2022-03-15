Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Capri stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

