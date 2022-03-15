CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $375.01 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.13.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

