CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $273.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

