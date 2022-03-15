CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.