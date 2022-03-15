CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,154,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of STM opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

