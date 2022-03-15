CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 5,306 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,319 shares of company stock worth $5,496,944 over the last quarter.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.