Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 789 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

