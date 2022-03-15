Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.