Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $46,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

