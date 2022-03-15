Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $46,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.