Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 916 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cohu were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 794,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 150.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 209,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.72. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

