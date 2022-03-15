Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,297 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 329,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,496,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

