Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 327.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,506. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

