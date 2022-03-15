Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,951. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

