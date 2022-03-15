Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.61 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.