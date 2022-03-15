Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRBU stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $32.65.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

