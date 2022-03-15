Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $841.33.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

