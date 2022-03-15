Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $841.33.

CABGY stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

